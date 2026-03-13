Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 13: Gomzy Gets Triggered Seeing Tulsi & Mihir Prioritise Karan At Ritik-Munni's Wedding

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 13: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 starts with Ritik being worried about Samaira. Later, Vrinda is seen falling into Angad's arms while looking for her kids during Ritik and Munni's mehndi ceremony. The couple shares a romantic moment, where Angad asks his wife to get mehndi on her hands without worrying about the kids.

Meanwhile, Ritik tries hard to add lemon and sugar on Munni's mehndi to make the color darker. Seeing this, Munni recalls it as a fairytale moment, remembering how she was once a maid and is now becoming a daughter-in-law of the Virani house.

Seeing Mihir get mehndi on his hand, everyone admires him. He flaunts having his wife Tulsi’s name written on his hand, leading to a playful teasing clash between them as they discuss the groom's father getting mehndi. Seeing Tulsi irritated, Mihir asks the mehndi person to write “Tulsi heart Mihir” on his hand.

On the other hand, Angad gets irritated while confessing to Vrinda that there is no romance left in their marriage. As he grows frustrated, Vrinda tries to romance him. At the same time, Ritik and Munni arrive, hiding away from everyone to share a romantic moment ahead of marriage. Seeing them, Angad hesitates and quickly steps away. The couple then listens to Ritik confessing his love to Munni and how nervous he feels. Paridhi catches Angad and Vrinda during their romantic moment, and later, they also catch Ritik and Munni.

Later in the episode, Samaira gets irritated with her parents. She claims that their attempts to show everything as normal might fool others, but not her. She confesses that she knows they will eventually separate. Ritik overhears their conversation and becomes worried about his family falling apart.

Pandit ji suggests that an elder married couple should sit in Ritik’s marriage. Ritik recommends Karan and Nandini, hoping it might bring them closer.

As the wedding is about to start, Tulsi wonders whether her son Gomzy will come. Mihir says he will not, but seeing him arrive surprises everyone. A flashback shows Tulsi calling Damini, asking her and Gomzy to attend Ritik’s wedding. Mihir hugs Gomzy, excited to see him.

Seeing Karan, Gomzy recalls their previous fight. Karan is surprised by Gomzy’s sudden arrival, but Nandini explains that Gomzy is also a son of the house and has an equal right to be there.

Pari worries about her daughter Garima but later sees Ajay taking care of her, making her realize she may have been slow to see the good in him.

As Ritik and Munni’s ceremony begins, Mihir asks Karan and his wife to sit in the puja. This leaves Gomzy heartbroken once again. He recalls how Tulsi and Mihir never treated him as the eldest child and leaves the ceremony. When Tulsi asks, Gomzy explains that she has once again made him feel secondary, believing they love Karan more than him. Tulsi scolds Mihir for making Gomzy feel undervalued.