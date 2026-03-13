Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 12: Ritik & Munni's Mehndi; Nandini Decides To Separate From Karan

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 12 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 12: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Munni and Ritik talking over the phone. Later, Ritik notices Samaira acting strangely and wonders if something is wrong. He visits Karan Bhaiya and Bhabhi, who have come for his wedding with Munni, but Karan advises him not to rush into marriage.

Ritik later sees Samaira crying. When he asks her what happened, she explains that her father wants to go to the USA, but her mother disagrees. Ritik assumes their disagreement might have been resolved, but Samaira reveals nothing has been sorted. Concerned, she has started counseling, fearing her parents might divorce. Ritik consoles her, assuring that her parents are mature and will never take such a step.

Meanwhile, Nandini tells Karan that she wants to separate from him and asks him to reveal the truth about their marriage after Ritik and Munni’s wedding.

Ritik, excited about Munni, decides to visit her house at midnight, bringing vada pav. He confesses that he came without telling anyone, and the couple shares a romantic moment. Ritik teases that hiding makes romance more fun and asks if they can fast-forward to their marriage. Munni playfully replies that she can, but only after asking Maa (Tulsi).

The Viranis are then seen preparing for Ritik and Munni’s mehndi ceremony. Pari notices her sister Paridhi missing her husband and asks how it feels to have someone always stand by her. Emotional, Paridhi explains that Pari is equally a good person and shouldn’t blame herself for past mistakes. This conversation makes Pari reflect on her first husband, Ajay, and his kindness.

Later, the family celebrates Munni and Ritik’s mehndi. During the festivities, Karan notices his son Parth acting differently around Vaishnavi. When he mentions it to Tulsi, she dismisses it, saying they are just colleagues.

Towards the end of the episode, Tulsi speaks with Karan and Nandini, sensing something wrong in their marriage. Karan admits that Nandini has asked him to return to India, which she cannot do, confirming her concerns.