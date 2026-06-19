Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 19: Parth Breaks Down As Vaishnavi Rehearses Wedding Dance With Rio

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 19 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 19: Today's episode begins with Vaishnavi feeling upset. Rio approaches her and asks for her opinion on what colour outfit he should wear for their wedding. While the two are talking, Parth notices them. As Rio steps away to take a call, Parth confronts Vaishnavi and tells her to go back home, accusing her of coming to the office to discuss her wedding instead of working.

Parth loses his temper and tells Vaishnavi that if it were up to him, he would have fired her. As he walks away, Vaishnavi slips and injures her hand. Seeing her hurt, Parth immediately rushes to help, making Vaishnavi feel that he still cares for her. However, Rio arrives at the scene and warns Parth to stay away from her.

Later, Rio and Vaishnavi head to meet Niyati. On the way, Vaishnavi wonders why she has been called, but Rio claims he has no idea. Upon arriving, Vaishnavi notices an alcohol bottle falling to the ground and questions Rio about whether he drinks or is hiding something from her. Rio brushes it off, saying the bottle belongs to a client.

When Vaishnavi meets Niyati, she learns that she has been called for a shagun ceremony. Niyati gifts her a family heirloom and tells her that she will always treat her as a daughter before a daughter-in-law. As Niyati makes Vaishnavi wear the family bangles, Nandini watches the moment and becomes visibly jealous.

Nandini later taunts Vaishnavi for moving on so quickly and questions whether she ever truly loved Parth or was merely pretending. She accuses Vaishnavi of agreeing to marry Rio for the power of attorney and family jewellery. Defending herself, Vaishnavi asks Nandini to look at the situation from a woman's perspective and instead question Parth, who never trusted her. She says that Nandini has already formed an opinion about her, but adds that she understands it comes from a mother's point of view. Before leaving, Vaishnavi apologises to Niyati.

Meanwhile, Niyati gathers all the family members and asks Nandini to join them as well, saying they cannot stay angry with each other forever. Parth assures his mother that he does not care about Vaishnavi and Rio's wedding and agrees to stay. The family then watches Rio and Vaishnavi dance together. Unable to hide his emotions, Parth gets up and walks away.

Alone, Parth breaks down in tears. However, he later tries to convince himself that he should stop caring about Vaishnavi if she has truly moved on with her life.