Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 17: Rio Proposes To Vaishnavi For Marriage After Her Engagement With Parth Falls Apart

ksbkbt 2 June 17 episode |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 17: Today's episode begins with Vaishnavi receiving a parcel from Parth. The delivery sparks gossip among the women in the society, who begin questioning Vaishnavi's character. The parcel contains all the gifts exchanged between the former couple, along with their engagement photograph. It also includes a letter in which Parth states that he does not wish to keep anything that reminds him of her now that their relationship has ended. The gesture leaves Vaishnavi heartbroken and in tears.

Meanwhile, Tulsi is seen praying for Vaishnavi's strength during this difficult time. She later notices Rio following all the customs before entering the pooja room and is impressed by his respectful nature. Just then, Tulsi receives a call from Vaishnavi, asking her to come immediately. When Tulsi and Rio arrive at Vaishnavi's residence, they find society members throwing out her belongings and humiliating her. Amid the heated confrontation, Rio makes a shocking declaration, saying he would not hesitate to marry Vaishnavi.

Rio openly admits that he deeply respects Vaishnavi and confesses in front of everyone that he has feelings for her. He tells her that seeing Parth break her heart made him realise how much she means to him. Promising never to hurt her the way Parth did, Rio asks Vaishnavi if she would give him a chance. He also assures her that he will respect her decision, whether she accepts or rejects his proposal. Vaishnavi agrees, but before the conversation can go any further, Tulsi takes her inside.

Inside the room, Tulsi advises Vaishnavi to think carefully before making such a life-changing decision. She reminds her not to accept Rio's proposal simply because Parth rejected her. Vaishnavi admits that the pain of her broken engagement will always stay with her and says she feels alone and unsupported. However, Tulsi makes it clear that the decision is entirely hers and that she should marry Rio only if she genuinely wants to.

Later, Nandini and Parth accuse Tulsi of influencing Vaishnavi's decision to marry Rio. Tulsi firmly denies the allegation and explains that the decision belongs to Vaishnavi and Rio alone. She adds that since she considers Vaishnavi her own daughter, she sees nothing wrong with Rio wanting to marry her.

Niyati then states that she also has no objection to her son marrying Vaishnavi. This angers Nandini, who lashes out at Niyati and brings up her personal life. Amid the chaos, Tulsi directly asks Parth if he still has any feelings for Vaishnavi. However, Parth firmly denies having any such emotions, leaving everyone stunned.