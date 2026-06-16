Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 16: Baa Comes To Advice Tulsi; Vaishnavi Locks Herself In Room Over Broken Engagement Gossip

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 16 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 16: Today's episode begins with Tulsi remembering Baa and wondering that had she been around, there would have been no dispute over the division of property. Baa then appears before Tulsi and reassures her that she is the right person to lead the family. She reminds Tulsi of her strength, saying that she has always taken difficult decisions and stood by them.

Tulsi reflects on how Baa would never have allowed anyone to insult Vaishnavi. However, Baa tells her that it is not her place to decide who should be with whom and advises her to remain patient, assuring her that everything will eventually fall into place.

Meanwhile, Rio arrives to comfort a heartbroken Vaishnavi. She regrets not speaking to Parth privately before matters escalated. Rio tries to reassure her, saying she is not at fault and should be thankful that the truth came out before the marriage. Unbeknownst to them, Tulsi overhears their conversation.

The next morning, Tulsi asks the family to gather at the dining table for breakfast. During the meal, she notices a newspaper report about Vaishnavi's engagement being called off. Soon after, she receives a call from the factory informing her that Vaishnavi overheard workers gossiping about her character and has locked herself inside a room.

Elsewhere, Niyati and Rio are seen discussing how he allegedly got the article published. However, when they notice Tulsi nearby, they quickly switch the topic and pretend to be concerned about Vaishnavi. Niyati then asks Rio whether he has feelings for Vaishnavi. He avoids the question, saying that discussing it now would make it seem as though they were trying to take advantage of her vulnerable situation. Once Niyati leaves, Rio is seen ending a call with his mother.

Tulsi later calls a locksmith and gets the locked gate opened before rushing to Vaishnavi. Breaking down in tears, Vaishnavi says her dreams have been shattered. She confesses that she had always imagined marrying a good man, but after the recent events, she feels that no one will want to marry her.

Tulsi consoles her and explains that the newspaper report was nothing more than gossip and not the truth. She reminds Vaishnavi that relationships are a part of life and that setbacks are inevitable. Tulsi encourages her to believe that she will one day meet someone who respects and values her.

The episode ends with Tulsi praising Vaishnavi for standing up for her self-respect. She urges her not to lose hope, hold her head high, and move forward with confidence.