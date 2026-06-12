Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 12: Virani Family Prepares For Parth's Engagement; Karan & Gomzy Clash Over Property

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 12 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 12: Today's episode begins with Damini and Gautam discussing the wealth and power of the Virani family. Gautam decides that he will fight for his and his family's rightful place in the Virani household. Damini encourages him to demand not only his rights but also those of his son, Nakul.

Later, at the breakfast table, Nandini and Parth announce their engagement to Vaishnavi. Tulsi congratulates Nandini on finding such a wonderful daughter-in-law. Hearing the news, Damini wonders why the engagement was finalised without informing the entire family. Gautam questions whether it is appropriate to move ahead with the celebrations when Mihir is not present.

Tulsi then suggests that if Parth and Vaishnavi agree, the engagement ceremony can be held at the Virani house. Parth admits that he is worried Vaishnavi might reject his proposal. Nandini then asks Tulsi to accompany her to Vaishnavi's house. Tulsi feels touched that despite their recent disagreements, Nandini still seeks her support in important matters.

Tulsi and Nandini visit Vaishnavi's home with the shagun. During the meeting, Tulsi candidly tells Vaishnavi about both Parth's strengths and flaws and asks her to make a decision only after giving it careful thought. As Tulsi and Nandini jokingly assume that Vaishnavi's silence means she is going to refuse, Vaishnavi finally reveals that she likes Parth.

Meanwhile, the Virani family gets busy decorating the house for the engagement ceremony. Ahead of the celebrations, Karan gathers everyone for an important discussion. He questions why Tulsi refused to accept the money after Nandini's revelation about the family's finances. His remarks prompt Gomzy and Damini to intervene, accusing family members of constantly keeping count of their contributions.

Karan then points out that he is the only family member who never claimed his share of the property. He reminds everyone that even his son had returned his share to Tulsi. The discussion soon escalates into a heated argument between Karan and Gomzy. Tulsi steps in to stop the fight and firmly reiterates her stance. She declares that as long as she is alive, she will never allow the Virani house to be divided.