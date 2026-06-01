Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 1: Tulsi Blames Nandini For Niyati's Accident

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 1 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 1: Today's episode begins with Rio questioning his grandmother, Tulsi, about why she revealed the truth about Karan and Nandini to his mother, Niyati. Worried about how his mother must be feeling after learning the truth, Rio becomes increasingly anxious. The scene then shifts to Niyati getting injured in a car accident. The police contact Rio using Niyati's phone and inform him about the incident.

Rio, along with the rest of the family, rushes to the accident spot and later heads to the hospital. Rio accompanies Niyati in the ambulance while Dev stands by him and offers support during the difficult time. At the hospital, the doctor informs the family that Niyati has not suffered any major injuries but will have to undergo surgery.

Rio blames Tulsi for his mother's condition. After returning home from the hospital, Tulsi lashes out at Nandini and holds her responsible for all the chaos. During their heated argument, Nandini questions Tulsi about how she felt when Mihir was with Noina. Furious, Tulsi suggests that Nandini should leave Karan. Nandini agrees and begins packing her bags while Munni tries to stop her.

Munni explains to Nandini that leaving the Virani house would also affect her daughter, Samaira. Realising the consequences of her decision, Nandini decides to stay. Meanwhile, Rio asks Dev to return home and inform the family that Niyati is doing fine.

The next day, Vaishnavi and Parth plan to visit Niyati at the hospital. Vaishnavi accidentally falls, and Rio notices that she is having difficulty walking. He offers to help her and carries her to the reception. Parth witnesses the moment and becomes upset. He warns Rio to stay away from Vaishnavi. In response, Rio jokes that Vaishnavi is not his type and walks away.

Meanwhile, Tulsi arrives at the hospital with food for Rio. A nurse then informs them that Niyati has regained consciousness. Rio requests Tulsi not to meet Niyati, fearing that it may stress her and bring back painful memories. However, when Rio finally meets his mother, Niyati reveals a shocking truth. She tells him that his real father is Ansh and not Karan. The revelation leaves Rio stunned and wondering whether his mother has finally regained her memory of the past.