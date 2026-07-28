Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 28: Tripti Vows To Destroy The Viranis As Karan Decides To Go Ahead With Shubhash's Business Deal

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 28 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 28: Today's episode begins with Vaishnavi asking Baa about Siddharth's mother. Baa dismisses the question, calling her a bitter chapter from the past, and asks Vaishnavi not to worry about it. Just then, Nakul arrives, and Baa once again tells Vaishnavi to let the matter rest.

Later, a worried Shobha approaches Tulsi, wondering if Tripti has truly changed. Tulsi advises her not to trust Tripti simply because she appears different and narrates the story of the scorpion and the frog to make her point. Shobha fears that Tripti might return to Shanti Niketan if Karan goes ahead with his business deal with Shubhash. Tulsi says that if Karan has any sense, he will stay away from Shubhash.

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Sahil, Karan says he cannot afford to destroy his business. He insists that he will go ahead with the deal despite everything Tripti did to the Virani family. Disappointed, Sahil tells Karan that if he chooses to do business with Shubhash, he will not support him. Wishing him luck, Sahil walks away and later asks Gautam if he can spare a room for him.

Elsewhere, Tripti thanks Shubhash for standing by her. She urges him to ignore the Viranis' insults and move forward with the business deal. Shubhash doubts Karan will agree, but Tripti confidently says Karan is already on their side because he never spoke against her.

Shubhash then feels sorry for his son, Siddharth (Sid), whose plans to introduce his girlfriend were ruined by the family drama. Later, Sid and Samaira discuss their relationship, with Sid worrying about getting married into a family where his stepmother has been publicly humiliated. He asks Samaira to wait until things settle down. Unbeknownst to them, Tripti overhears the conversation and is delighted to learn about their relationship, believing it will help her exact revenge on the Viranis. She vows to make every member of the family pay.

Later, during Vaishnavi's pehli rasoi ceremony, Niyati taunts her by saying it is not really her first rasoi. Damini immediately shuts her down, questioning why she is making such remarks when she herself is living in the house because of someone else's husband. Shobha intervenes and asks Damini not to create an argument. Damini then puts the matter aside and encourages Vaishnavi to complete the ritual happily.

After the ceremony, Vaishnavi asks Shobha about Tripti's past. Shobha initially asks her not to dwell on it but eventually reveals the truth. She explains that the family never hid the past because Vaishnavi was a stranger, but because it was a painful chapter in their lives. Shobha tells her that Tripti had once thrown the entire Virani family out of their home before eventually being sent to jail. She ends by warning Vaishnavi to stay cautious of Tripti.