Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 1: Tulsi Asks Vaishnavi To Take Care Of Shantiniketan; She Faces New Threat In Jail

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 1 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 1: Today's episode begins with Nandini declaring that since her relationship with Tulsi has ended, she is no longer responsible for the Virani family or Shantiniketan. Meanwhile, Tulsi is lodged in a jail cell, where a female inmate, who appears to wield considerable influence inside the prison, asks another inmate to find out everything about Tulsi's past.

Later that night, Tulsi's cellmate is startled by a mouse. Moments later, another inmate enters, holds a knife to Tulsi's throat and taunts her for allegedly killing both her son and now her grandson. Choosing not to retaliate, Tulsi quietly moves aside when asked to sleep elsewhere. The incident triggers painful memories of Karan accusing her of being a bad mother and blaming her for his son's death.

Elsewhere, Vaishnavi breaks down in tears as her friend notices her distress and asks what is wrong. Vaishnavi opens up about being forced by Parth but admits that she lost consciousness and does not remember what happened afterwards. Her friend urges her to seek the truth.

The following day, Vaishnavi visits Tulsi in jail and pleads with her to reveal the truth, asking if she really killed Parth. However, Tulsi refuses to change her statement and insists that she is responsible for Parth's death. She then asks Vaishnavi to look after Shantiniketan, but Vaishnavi declines, saying everyone in the house looks at her with hatred. Tulsi encourages her to stay strong, rebuild her life, dream again and move forward despite the pain.

Back at Shantiniketan, the Virani family gathers to decide who will take charge of the house. Gomzy picks up the keys and declares that he will handle the responsibility. Karan immediately objects, claiming that their mother will never return to the house and calling her a witch. As the brothers argue over Tulsi's future, Baa intervenes and announces that she will take responsibility for Shantiniketan until Tulsi returns.

In jail, an influential inmate named Arundhati is seen extorting money from fellow prisoners. When one inmate fails to pay, Arundhati slaps her in front of everyone. Witnessing the incident, Tulsi complains to the jail in-charge. However, the officer refuses to intervene, asking Tulsi to stay out of the matter and claiming that Arundhati has connections in high places, making it risky to take action against her as she could even target their families.