'Fans Are Very Sad...': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's Sohil Singh Reacts To Parth's Death As Viewers Demand His Return

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's Sohil Singh Reacts To Parth's Death As Viewers Demand His Return |

Sohil Singh has wrapped up his journey on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. His character, Parth, began as a sweet and innocent young man before transforming into one of the show's most vicious characters. Reflecting on the role, Sohil said it was exciting to explore Parth's different shades. Speaking about sharing screen space with two television icons, he said, "I feel blessed to have shared a storyline with two television divas, Smriti (Tulsi) Ma'am and Sakshi (Parvati) Ma'am."

The actor revealed that the much-talked-about reunion of Tulsi and Parvati happened because of his character, calling it a "huge opportunity" for him. Parth's death in the climax left viewers emotional, with many taking to social media to demand his return.

Opening up about his exit from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Sohil said, "I think every actor wants more screen time and space to perform, and I'm no different. But here in Kyunki, every character gets their own space. Parth's role was an important one, and I have no complaints."

Sohil added that once Parth turned negative, the writers gave his character the perfect ending. The actor said he was "really satisfied" with everything he got from the show and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love from viewers. Reacting to fans' emotional response to Parth's death, he shared, "The fans are very sad that my character has been shot dead and they are messaging me on social media saying they're going to miss me on the show."

Looking back at his time on the show, Sohil said the most memorable part was working alongside veteran actors and listening to their stories from the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He recalled how the senior cast members narrated behind-the-scenes anecdotes, including how the iconic Ansh Gujral shooting sequence was filmed in the early 2000s.

Sohil Singh Jhuti first gained recognition as a contestant on MTV Roadies Real Heroes (Season 16) in 2019. He later appeared in MTV Splitsvilla 12 as a VJ/insider before transitioning to acting. His television acting debut was Kundali Bhagya, where he played Mohit in 2024. He later portrayed Parth Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, a role that brought him wider recognition.