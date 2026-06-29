Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 29: Karan Performs Last Rites Of Sons Parth & Rio; Vaishnavi Leaves Shantiniketan

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 29 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 29: Today's episode begins with Karan performing the last rites of his sons, Parth and Rio. Meanwhile, Gomzy questions his mother, Tulsi, about why she killed Parth. Unable to believe that she could commit such a crime, he urges her to reveal the truth. However, Tulsi remains silent and instead asks Gomzy to promise that no one will come to meet her and that he will take care of his brother, Karan.

As the family mourns the deaths of Parth and Rio, a delivery agent arrives asking for the OTP for an order placed by Parth. The moment leaves Karan shattered as he breaks down, saying that his son is no more. Meanwhile, Ritik, Hemant and the rest of the family return home. Hemant asks about Tulsi, and Karan reveals that she killed Parth. He further declares that no one should meet her or try to get her bail.

Dev later reveals that he had recently met Parth. Karan asks him whether Parth was depressed and why Tulsi would kill him. Dev suggests that the incident might be connected to Vaishnavi and looks for her to find out what actually happened.

Karan then confronts Vaishnavi and demands to know what happened in Khandala. He asks if Tulsi really killed Parth after he murdered Rio. Vaishnavi gets flashbacks of the incident but remains silent about the truth. As Karan continues questioning her, Nandini intervenes and takes him away.

Nandini asks Karan why he is behaving harshly with Vaishnavi. However, Karan points out that Vaishnavi was the only person absent during the last rites and suspects that Tulsi killed Parth because of her. When Nandini defends Vaishnavi, Karan emotionally asks how his son died. Nandini urges him to calm down, reminding him that those who are gone can never return.

Karan says that he will never be able to overcome the loss of his son and recalls several moments spent with Parth. Meanwhile, Vaishnavi decides to leave Shantiniketan, but Nandini stops her and asks her not to go. She requests Vaishnavi to never reveal the truth to Karan.

Breaking down, Vaishnavi begs Nandini to let her leave, saying that staying in the house would only remind her of the night when Parth forced himself on her. She assures Nandini that their bond will remain intact and that they will meet again, but not in Shantiniketan.

The episode ends with Nandini visiting Tulsi in jail.