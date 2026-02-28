Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 28: Gautam Makes BIG Discovery About Tulsi & Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 28 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 28: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Angad explaining to Tulsi why he shook hands with Ranvijay, with Ritik backing him up, claiming it was all part of a plan to make Ranvijay believe that Angad and Ritik were against each other. Vrinda, however, scolds both of them for lying to Tulsi.

Tulsi, upset, scolds her children for not thinking of her and proceeds to pack her bags, planning to leave the house. In a playful moment, she holds their ears, teasing them, and says she’s doing the same drama they did. Angad and Ritik do sit ups holding their ears while Tulsi enjoys the moment.

When asked about their plans, both Angad and Ritik express their intentions to take over all acquisitions from their business.

Meanwhile, Noina celebrates with her sister about Mihir’s impending divorce from Tulsi. However, she starts coughing uncontrollably, and to her shock, notices blood in her cough. Suchitra calls the doctor, who reassures them that there’s nothing serious about Noina’s health.

On the other side, Gomzy is seen drinking while working on Santosh's case. He gets a call informing him that the police are coming to his house and instructing him to destroy the evidence. As the police knock on his door, Gomzy hides the evidence and pretends he didn’t hear them because he was in the shower. Before the police can enter, Gomzy demands they show a search warrant. The police leave, but not before warning him that the person he’s protecting is facing murder charges. Gomzy then calls his client and, despite not betraying him, drops the case and destroys the evidence by burning it.

Meanwhile, Noina receives a call from the lawyer confirming that Mihir will get his divorce in the next hearing. She celebrates, believing Mihir will be hers forever, while Mihir, disheartened, recalls the moments he shared with Tulsi.

At the same time, Gomzy uncovers a video of Mihir and Noina. He realizes there was no affair between them, and that Tulsi’s departure from Mihir had nothing to do with that. He then meets Tulsi, convincing her to delay the divorce for some time. Making excuses, he claims that it’s not an auspicious time for a divorce. As they discuss their children, Mihir suggests talking to Gautam, as Tulsi is most concerned about him.