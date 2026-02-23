Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 23: Mihir Shocked As He Learns Akshay & Madhavi Are Angad's Children

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 23 | Photo Via JioHotstar

Noina shifts the topic and tells Mihir that the truth she has been hiding concerns Mitali and Rithik's troubled marriage. She expresses her worry about them and explains that she wanted to tell him earlier, but seeing him constantly stressed, she decided to keep quiet to avoid adding to his burden. She further mentions that now Rithik's daughter, Timsy, has also become involved in the situation. Mihir agrees, admitting that the issue is stressing him as well, and states that he believes Rithik would never do anything wrong, sharing that the Viranis never shy away from their responsibilities.

Angad watches his mother, Tulsi, adorably singing a lullaby to his children, Akshay and Madhavi, and he becomes emotional seeing the tender moment. Tulsi tells Vrinda that she is grateful to have her grandchildren around her, as they bring her immense happiness. She says that the lullaby she is singing is one she has sung to all her children, Angad, Rithik, Shobha, Pari, and even Gautam. The moment she takes Gautam's name, her eyes well up with tears.

Vrinda suggests that Tulsi call Shobha, who has gone to Bengaluru to meet Gautam. Tulsi finally reaches out to her daughter. She expresses her desire to speak to Gautam on the phone, but he responds rudely and asks her to call him in the US instead, mentioning that his favourite child, Karan, is there. Shobha explains that Gautam has been through a lot over the years, including struggles in his marriage and business losses. She adds that Gautam often appears distant and lonely, but deep inside, he is a heartbroken and depressed soul.

Mihir calls Vrinda and asks her to pre-pone their session. Vrinda replies that she first needs to drop her kids at home, which will take some time. Mihir suggests that she bring her kids along to Shantiniketan instead. After considering his request, Vrinda agrees and conducts the session as planned. Vrinda becomes emotional seeing Akshay and Madhavi bond with Mihir, unaware that Mihir does not know they are actually his own grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Shobha meets Gautam's wife, Damini, at a cafe. Damini questions her, asking why she suddenly remembered her after so many years and why she never bothered to check on her before. Shobha tells her that Gautam is alone and deeply upset without her and their son. Damini responds that it has also been difficult for her and that living together is not easy for them. She adds that she supported Gautam throughout their struggles, but when it came to her son Nakul, she could not tolerate the situation, explaining that Nakul only wanted to go abroad to study, something even Gautam himself could not achieve.

Shobha urges Damini not to misunderstand the situation and requests her to return to Gautam, stating that he has stopped truly living. Damini refuses and responds that she is also aware that Tulsi does not live in Shantiniketan, and that she knows the reason behind it.

The next day, Angad becomes emotional after hearing Madhavi and Akshay talk about Mihir and Shantiniketan. Their conversation brings back his memories. Madhavi accidentally calls Mihir, and he speaks to both children warmly, telling them he has brought gifts for them. Angad, overwhelmed with emotion, admits in tears that he misses Mihir and suggests that Vrinda should take Akshay and Madhavi to meet him so that Mihir can at least see his family.

Later, while speaking with Mihir, Akshay and Madhavi share how their grandmother (Tulsi) tells them stories. They reveal that their favourite story is Luv Kush, saying their own lives feel similar to Luv and Kush. Mihir casually asks them where they live, and is shocked when he realises that Akshay and Madhavi are Angad's children.