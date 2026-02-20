Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 20: Tulsi Decides To Divorce, Noina Confesses Truth About That Night With Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 20 | Photo Via JioHotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Episode 207

The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Friday) shows Suchitra pleading with Mihir to stop Noina from leaving Shantiniketan, adding that Noina will end her life and says that this time he would be responsible for her death, leaving the Viranis in shock.

Noina picks up her luggage while Mitali tries to stop her. She apologises to Dev and Saloni. Later, she also apologises to Rithik, Shobha, and Parth, saying it was never her intention to hurt them; she simply wanted to make a place for herself in the house. She adds that she is aware she can never take Tulsi's place in the house or in their hearts. Noina says that none of this will matter anymore since they may never meet again, and she walks away.

Mitali and Suchitra continue trying to stop her, but Noina asks them not to and walks off, with memories of Mihir taking her into a flashback. At that moment, Mihir asks Noina to stop. He recalls the time she attempted suicide and how he had to save her, and asks her to wait. Noina says she will stay for now, but questions what will happen if he asks her to leave again. She says she lived with him for years because she trusted his promise that one day he would marry her and be with her. However, today she has lost all hope, adding that her emotions and love were just a game for him, something Mihir denies.

Noina then asks him directly if he will marry her, saying that if he says yes, she will stop, and if he says no, she will leave. She adds that henceforth, whether she lives or dies will no longer be his concern.

Mihir says he cannot marry Noina until he and Tulsi are divorced, and asks her to wait.

Meanwhile, Vrinda asks Tulsi if she is okay, given that Noina is still at Shantiniketan despite all the chaos. Tulsi says she does not care whether Noina lives there or not, as the relationship has already ended for her. She feels it is the right time to get divorced and says she should have gone through with it when she went to court earlier, but stopped because of Dev and Saloni's wedding.

She adds that Baapji is now aware of the truth and there is nothing left to hide. Their relationship should now end legally; at least Mihir would then do justice to one woman- Noina. Vrinda asks if she will really be able to divorce Mihir.

On the other hand, Noina tells Suchitra that Mihir and Tulsi getting divorced is the right decision and no one can stop it. She says she is tired of waiting for Mihir, and that this was bound to happen someday.

Gautam, in tears, recalls a moment when his wife Damini questioned whether he was truly Mihir and Tulsi's son. She says the way the family treated him made it seem like he was adopted and not Karan. Their son Nakul also questions Gautam about why the family did so much for Parth and not for him. Damini says that Nakul had just one wish, to go abroad for studies, but that dream was ruined. In the flashback, Damini and Nakul were seen leaving Gautam. In the present, Gautam says he is alone because of Tulsi and Mihir.

Suchitra then wonders if God is punishing her for what she did that night. A flashback shows the night Noina spent with Mihir. Suchitra yells at Noina, saying she knows Mihir will never leave Tulsi for her and has now used her. However, Noina clarifies that Mihir did not even touch her and that nothing happened between them, he had simply fallen asleep after getting drunk.

She admits that Mihir believes something happened between them, and she did not correct him. She says she was tired of Mihir always going back to Tulsi and decided to make him feel guilty. She adds that if Mihir believes what she implied, it might eventually break his marriage with Tulsi.

In the present, Noina says Mihir and Tulsi's relationship was already over, and by lying, she only did them a favour. She admits to lying to Mihir and says it is better for them to live separately. She claims she could see that Mihir wanted to live with her and felt guilty while living with Tulsi, and she simply took advantage of that guilt. She asks Suchitra never to bring this up again, as it is a secret between the two of them.