Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 21: Tulsi Sees Spark Between Pair & Ajay

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 21

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 21: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Tulsi asking the principal whether Sunita’s admission will be allowed. After learning that it won’t be, due to Sunita’s status, Tulsi calls out the principal, saying it’s their loss. However, Sunita eventually gets admitted, and Tulsi gives her some money, advising her to buy clothes and other necessities for school.

Meanwhile, Vrinda is seen taking care of Mihir. She receives a call from Angad, and unknowingly, Mihir expresses how lucky he is to have a wife like Vrinda. They continue talking, though Mihir doesn't realize who is on the other end. Later, Vrinda speaks about her children to Mihir, and when asked about her in-laws, she reveals her misfortune in not having their support. Mihir, unaware, comments that if he had a daughter-in-law like her, he would have accepted her.

On her way home, Vrinda gives medical advice to the maid, which causes Mihir to wonder about her in-laws, someone who clearly didn’t accept her.

Meanwhile, Munni’s husband, Rahul, grows possessive over her interactions with Ritik. Unaware that Ritik is still on the phone, Rahul confronts Munni about her friendliness with him. He demands that Munni choose between him or Ritik. This forces Munni to break their marriage, saying she can’t stay in a relationship without trust.

As Tulsi is on her way to Sunita’s school, she spots Pari with her ex-husband, Ajay. She calls Vrinda to discuss their increasing closeness.

Later, Ritik visits Munni and asks her not to end her relationship with Rahul. He promises to stop meeting her, but Munni asks about his own married life, expressing that she doesn’t want a marriage like his. Ritik recalls Mitali constantly questioning him.

Pari’s friend, Anantika, discusses her feelings for Ajay. When Ajay arrives, Pari leaves under the guise of an excuse. Seeing Ajay’s concern for Pari, Anantika feels sad, realizing her own unrequited feelings for him.

Towards the end of the episode, Gomzy’s sister arrives to meet him. Meanwhile, Tulsi seeks Ajay’s help to drop her off. They discuss Pari and her daughter Garima, and Ajay admits that Pari has changed a lot. This conversation makes Tulsi believe that Ajay might be a good person after all.