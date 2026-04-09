Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 9: Tulsi Suspects Noina Of Hiding The Truth As She Makes Shocking Discovery

ksbkbt 2 April 9 episode |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 9: Today’s episode begins with Suchitra confronting her sister Noina for making a serious allegation about being scammed at this stage in her life. Meanwhile, Mihir calls the police, who begin questioning Suchitra about the person allegedly blackmailing her online. As she struggles to provide proof and continues giving excuses, the Virani family suggests her arrest. Just as the police are about to take her away, Suchitra stops them, saying she is ready to reveal the truth.

Before she can expose that Noina does not have cancer, Tulsi arrives and questions the chaos in the house. She reveals that someone threw a message through her window, asking to meet, and later threatened to kill Mihir if she shared the information. Tulsi explains she went to meet the person in Lonavala but couldn’t contact anyone due to network issues.

Tulsi then questions why Mihir and Noina are not married yet. After learning everything from Munni, she scolds the family for doubting Noina and asks the police to leave. However, Gomzy insists on investigating the mysterious caller. Tulsi reassures Noina that the wedding will take place the very next day.

Later, Tulsi notices Mihir’s tension, and he confesses that he cannot marry someone who once tried to break her marriage. Meanwhile, Gomzy discovers that Tulsi received the call from her own godown, raising suspicion.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 9:

Ahead of the wedding, Noina tells Suchitra that she will reveal the truth about her not having cancer after marriage. But, she claims to makes it sure to never agree to a divorce. She vows to make Mihir understand her pain. Later, when Tulsi brings her food, Noina secretly consumes fake blood medicine to maintain her act. However, Tulsi grows suspicious of her after she finds two medicines that Noina pretended to eat to be in dustbin.