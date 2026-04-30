Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 30: Pari Agrees To Marry Aryan, But Puts Condition On Tulsi-Mihir Wedding

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 30 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 30: The episode begins with Gomzy calling Tulsi to inform her that he and his family are coming to Mumbai to attend a wedding. He also sends the wedding invitation to her. Upon their arrival, Tulsi asks everyone about whose idea it was to organise the wedding.

The family starts blaming each other, each denying responsibility for the wedding card. However, Tulsi’s chachi steps in and says it was a good decision.

Meanwhile, Gomzy tells everyone that he has found a suitable match for Pari. In front of the family, he asks Aryan if he is willing to marry Pari. Aryan agrees, and when asked, Pari also says yes. The family celebrates the news.

Gomzy then asks Tulsi whether she is ready to marry Mihir. Tulsi loses her temper, accusing her children of emotionally blackmailing her, and refuses to remarry, saying things should remain as they are. Pari then says she will only marry Aryan if Tulsi agrees to remarry Mihir. The family supports this condition, prompting Tulsi to ask Mihir for his opinion. Mihir agrees to the marriage but requests that Pari not pressure Tulsi.

Later, Tulsi scolds Mihir for staying silent while the family pressured her into remarriage. She says she cannot agree as she still has responsibilities toward Nandini. Hearing this, Nandini arrives and says things will happen as fate decides, urging Tulsi not to make decisions under pressure.

In another emotional moment, Nandini breaks down upon seeing Karan, reflecting on his sacrifices for her. Karan apologises for hiding the truth and assures her that he has no affair. Nandini also apologises, asking for time to heal, saying she has not yet forgotten Ansh’s actions and requests Karan to keep Rio away from her. Karan assures her he will try to help Niyati recover so the truth can be revealed.

On the other hand, Pari asks Gomzy if he forced Aryan into agreeing to the marriage. Aryan jokes that Gomzy threatened to fire him if he said no, but quickly clarifies he is joking. Both share a light moment and agree to remain friends. Pari then raises concern about how Aryan’s family will react to her past marriage and child, insisting on meeting them before the wedding. Aryan agrees to the condition.