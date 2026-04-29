Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 29: Nandini Left In Shock As She Learns About Rio; Virani Family Prepares For Tulsi & Mihir's Wedding

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 29 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 29: The episode begins with Reyansh answering Tulsi’s call from Karan’s phone. When asked about “Maa,” Karan quickly makes an excuse, saying he has saved a woman’s number as Maa because she works with an NGO. Later, as Karan leaves for the Virani house, Rio asks for a lift and joins him on the way.

Frustrated by traffic, Rio gets down midway and decides to walk to the café. On his way, he bumps into Vaishnavi, leading to an argument after she blames him for making her fall. Rio, however, questions her civic sense and walks away.

Back at the warehouse, Vaishnavi narrates the incident to Parth. He initially brushes it off, saying he feels jealous, before confessing, "I love you Vaishnavi." She also admits her feelings, and the two finally confess their love for each other.

Meanwhile, the Virani family is secretly planning Tulsi and Mihir’s wedding. When Aryan arrives, they reveal their plan but realise they forgot to inform Gomzy. Shobha then asks Ritik to send the wedding invitation to Gomzy and also convince Tulsi. After persuasion, Gomzy agrees to help them.

Elsewhere, Karan, Tulsi, and Mihir explain the truth about Rio and Niyati to Nandini. However, Nandini refuses to believe them and accuses Karan of wrongdoing. Tulsi defends him, insisting he is not lying. This triggers Nandini’s flashback of Ansh’s past actions, while Karan explains he never revealed the truth earlier to protect her and confirms he is only acting as a guardian to Rio and Niyati.

During the conversation, Samira arrives and invites everyone to the flea market. Seeing Karan and Nandini’s hesitation, Tulsi and Mihir insist they go along with Samira.

Later, Mihir reassures a worried Tulsi, telling her not to stress as everything will be fine. However, Tulsi remains anxious, fearing that her past might affect her family’s present and future. She also misses Baa in such difficult times, while Mihir promises to stand by her side as she continues searching for a solution.