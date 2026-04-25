Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 25: Tulsi Finally Confronts Karan Amid His Extramarital Affair Drama

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 25: Today’s episode begins with Tulsi revealing to Mihir that she has seen Karan’s wedding photo with another woman, along with a picture of their son. She is left stunned, questioning how Karan could do such a thing. Tulsi admits she doesn’t know how to face Nandini and wonders how Karan managed to lead a double life for so many years.

Mihir believes this is the consequence of his past actions, but Tulsi asks him to leave everything to her, insisting that she will handle the situation.

Meanwhile, Nandini recalls all her moments with Karan, both good and bad, and breaks down in tears, feeling betrayed after all these years. She blames Karan for abandoning her and ultimately decides to divorce him, choosing to walk away from his life.

On the other hand, Ritik discusses Ranvijay’s alleged role in causing losses to the Virani business with Angad. He suggests they must act smartly to expose Ranvijay and plans to bring his friend Suhas onto their side. Together, they decide to take a stand against him.

Elsewhere, Niyati grows anxious as she is unable to reach Rio. When Karan’s phone rings, she assumes it might be Rio, but Karan hides it, it’s actually Tulsi calling. He lies, saying he’s with a client, but Tulsi asks him to come downstairs, revealing she knows exactly where he is. Karan is left shocked, realizing his mother knows the truth.

Pretending he left his wallet in the car, Karan goes down to meet Tulsi. As she sees him, she recalls their past moments before confronting him angrily, demanding to know who the other woman is and whether he has a child with her.

Meanwhile, Saloni and Dev get into another argument. Saloni accuses him of pretending to work, while Dev claims he came to the Virani house because of her. He says he wanted to build a successful career but couldn’t because she insisted he stay close to his family. Saloni counters that his family has expectations from him, but Dev refuses to listen and asks her to leave.