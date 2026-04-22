Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 22: Tulsi Finds Proof Of Karan's Alleged Extramarital Affair

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 22 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 22: Today’s episode begins with Tulsi asking Nandini to step aside for a private conversation during the celebration. She tells Nandini that Karan is not having an affair and admits she was mistaken. However, Nandini refuses to believe her and says either she or Tulsi is wrong. Determined to know the truth, Nandini confronts Karan.

In the middle of the celebration, Nandini calls Karan out and accuses him of having an affair. Karan continues to deny the allegations, while Nandini insists he tell the truth. Frustrated, Karan asks what he can do to make her believe him. Tulsi then intervenes, brings Baa’s photo, and asks Karan to swear on it. Holding the picture, Karan swears that he has no relationship with any woman other than Nandini. Hearing this, Nandini breaks down in tears and leaves.

Meanwhile, Pari receives a voice note from Ajay asking her to visit his house as his son is unwell. Ajay’s family is unhappy to see her. After Pari gives medicine to Ajay’s son Sunny, he starts vomiting. A doctor is called, and it is revealed that Pari mistakenly gave the wrong medicine. The family blames Pari, but a flashback shows that Ajay’s sister knowingly switched the medicine. As the truth comes out, Ajay’s sister leaves the house.

On the other hand, Karan is seen visiting a hospital with another woman. The doctor informs him that her condition is critical. Aryan spots Karan with the woman, secretly takes a photo, and sends it to Gomzy. He then calls Tulsi, claiming Karan is having an affair, but Tulsi refuses to believe him.

Later, Gomzy sends the photo to Tulsi, leaving her shocked as the woman in the picture is not the same one she had seen earlier. The promo shows Tulsi assuring Nandini of her support. She then reaches the place where Karan is with the woman, who is heard calling him a good husband and a good father.