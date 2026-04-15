Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 15: Mihir & Tulsi Share Cute At-Home Date; Karan & Nandini's Marriage Falls Apart

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 15 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 15: The episode begins with Mihir asking Tulsi for a coffee date, but she refuses. However, she is surprised later when she finds Mihir arranging the date inside the house itself. During the moment, Tulsi playfully insists that Munni join them, making the date more lively and lighthearted. She even jokingly asks Mihir to bring snacks along with tea and sends the cook Maharaj away, leaving Mihir to prepare tea himself. After some effort, Mihir makes tea for Tulsi and an Americano for Munni, who soon leaves them alone. Watching their playful arguments and bonding, Munni and Shobha enjoy the moment from afar.

On the other hand, Karan takes Nandini to see a house in Malabar Hill. He explains that he wants to buy it for them after returning to India, claiming it is also part of managing finances after selling property in the USA. Although Karan tries to reassure her, Nandini remains doubtful, which frustrates him. Later, he surprises her again by buying flowers and trying to win her trust, but Nandini continues to question his intentions, saying he is not the same person anymore. Their argument escalates, and in a moment of anger, Karan even brings up divorce, stating he cannot live with Nandini anymore.

Meanwhile, Munni secretly tries to plan Mihir and Tulsi’s wedding. However, Shobha disagrees, sayign that Tulsi might not want the same. After some discussion, she is partially convinced, but their conversation is overheard by Tulsi. To cover up, Shobha quickly changes the topic, saying they were actually discussing Pari’s marriage. Tulsi appreciates the concern but insists that Pari’s future decisions should be left to her. Later, Shobha and Munni decide it is better to focus on Pari’s marriage instead of planning anything for Tulsi and Mihir.