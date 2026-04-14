Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 14: Tulsi Requests Karan & Gomzy To Return To Shantiniketan

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 14 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 14: The episode begins with Tulsi Virani throwing Noina and Suchitra out of the Virani house and shutting the doors on them, declaring that their chapter in the house is over. Later, Mihir Virani vents his anger, breaking things as he questions how they could have trusted Noina. Tulsi then takes the blame upon herself, recalling her upbringing and how she was taught to help even those going through their worst phases.

As she shoulders the responsibility, Tulsi apologises to her family for the pain they have endured because of her decisions. However, her children reassure her that she is not at fault. Mihir then suggests that Noina’s name should never be mentioned in the house again.

Tulsi later thanks Munni for standing by her throughout the ordeal. Mihir also reflects on the situation, acknowledging Tulsi’s strength while dealing with everything that unfolded.

Meanwhile, Karan Virani receives a call asking him to meet at a cafe. Nandini overhears the conversation and later follows him. She then discovers that he is meeting a lawyer and having some converstaion about Malabar Hills. As Karan was leavign after having the meeting with the lawyer, he notices Nandini sneaking on him. This leads to Nandini asking Karan what is he hiding from her. In order to answer her questions, Karan takes Nandini to a place.

On the other hand, Tulsi overhears Dev and Saloni discussing their stay in the Virani house. She playfully scolds Dev for not listening to Saloni. Before leaving, she wishes for their happiness and hopes they were having a happy married life.

Tulsi later calls Gomzy and asks him to live in the same house. She urges him to end the fight with Karan, stating that both Karan and Gomzy’s families will stay together in Shantiniketan.