Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 13: Tulsi Throws Noina Out Of Shantiniketan After Fake Cancer Truth Gets Revealed

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 13 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 13: Today’s episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Tulsi burning the gathbandhan she tied between Noina and Mihir. She then reveals to everyone that she is suffering from a peptic ulcer and not cancer.

A flashback shows Tulsi visiting the hospital, where she questions the receptionist over two different diagnoses for the same patient. After strongly confronting the staff over the error and threatening to file a complaint, she is given Dr Avinash’s contact details. Upon speaking to him, she learns that Noina does not have cancer.

As Tulsi exposes Noina’s truth, Mihir confronts her for hiding the reality. Noina, however, claims she had already informed him and was acting under Tulsi’s instructions. Mihir, enraged, throws away the garland Noina had placed on him.

With tears in her eyes, Noina insists she is not lying and truly has cancer. To clarify the situation, Tulsi video calls Dr Avinash, who explains that while Noina initially showed symptoms of cancer, further detailed tests confirmed that she does not have the disease.

The doctor further reveals that Noina and her sister Suchitra were aware of the correct diagnosis. Hearing this, Nandini, Pari, Ritik, and others accuse Noina of betrayal, saying, “Shame on you.” Mihir also reprimands her for taking advantage of his trust.

Tulsi then questions Noina’s actions, reminding her of the love and support she received from the family, despite earlier opposition to her marriage with Mihir. She recalls how everyone eventually agreed because of Tulsi’s insistence.

Overwhelmed, Tulsi says she supported Noina believing she was terminally ill. She then holds Noina’s hand and throws her out of the Virani house. As Noina falls to the ground, she looks towards her and says that she is doing wrong to her. To this, Tulsi warns her to lower her eyes and never look at any family member again.

The promo ends with Munni and the family members planning to get Mihir and Tulsi married again.