Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 10: Tulsi Doubts Noina As She Finds Two Hospital Reports

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 10: Today’s episode begins with Tulsi questioning Noina about why she threw away the medicines. Noina makes an excuse, saying she was tired of eating bland, boiled food for days and wanted to eat something flavourful. Tulsi, trusting her, believes the explanation, while Suchitra silently praises her sister for handling the situation cleverly.

Meanwhile, Mihir opens up to his daughter Pari and admits that he does not feel comfortable going ahead with his marriage to Noina. He also brings up Ajay’s deep love for Pari, saying he has refused to marry anyone else. However, Pari declines, explaining that she cannot accept Ajay because of her past mistakes and the guilt she still carries.

Elsewhere, Noina sends the nurse away on the pretext of dinner and secretly calls the doctor to ask about her hospital report. Munni grows suspicious of her behaviour, checks her phone discreetly, and discovers the call. She also realises that Tulsi received a call from the same location Suchitra had visited earlier. Munni then informs Tulsi, who begins to suspect that both Noina and Suchitra are hiding something.

Tulsi asks Munni to take them to the TV room as she continues observing them closely. During this moment, Mihir bumps into them and firmly states that he does not want to get married. Pari then notices blood stains on Mihir’s slippers, which seem to be from the same tablet Noina used to fake her illness. When confronted, Noina brushes it off, claiming it was due to her cough.

On the other hand, Tulsi examines Noina’s medical reports and finds something alarming. She discovers that Noina actually has an ulcer, not cancer. Shocked by the conflicting reports, Tulsi decides to visit the hospital to uncover the truth. When Noina questions her, Tulsi lies, saying she is heading to the factory and asks her to get ready for the wedding. Privately, Tulsi confides in Munni that she is determined to find out the truth.