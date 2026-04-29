Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Row: Akashdeep Saigal REACTS To Playing Tulsi's Grandson At 51, Says 'It Was A Strategic Decision'

Akashdeep Saigal REACTS To Playing Tulsi's Grandson At 51, Says 'It Was A Strategic Decision' |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 makers are facing heavy backlash after bringing back 51-year-old Akashdeep Saigal to play Tulsi’s grandson. Addressing his return to the show in a much younger role compared to his real age, Akashdeep said, "When Ekta reaches out, it’s not merely a proposal; it’s a shared vision."

Speaking about his association with Ekta, Akashdeep said they have created history together. In a conversation with Zoom, he added, "We’ve (Ekta and Akashdeep) made history together, and we both understood that for the revival of this legacy, it required a particular kind of strength."

Further addressing his role in the sequel, Akashdeep said that playing Reyansh wasn’t just a casting choice but a "strategic decision" to reintroduce a "unique element" to the show. The actor stated that he wanted to honour the past while embracing the future.

Akashdeep also credited Hiten Tejwani, Amar Upadhyay, and Gauri Pradhan as the architects of KSBKBT 2. Referring to their reunion in the sequel as a "reunion of the elite," he said, "Reconnecting with them was a moment of mutual respect. We’ve all grown, we’ve all experienced the peaks of this industry, and coming back together feels like a powerful summit." He described them not just as co-stars but as a legacy ensemble, adding that their collective effort would make the sequel even more remarkable.

Meanwhile, viewers continue to troll the makers for casting a 51-year-old actor as Tulsi’s grandson and Ansh Gujral’s son in KSBKBT 2. One user commented, "Story To Fir Adjust Kar Lenge Par Ye 50 Ki Umar Vala Pota Kese Sehen Hoga." Another wrote, "How the heck is he supposed to be Ansh’s son? He looks older than Karan who is supposed to be the “dad”."

Story To Fir Adjust Kar Lenge Par Ye 50 Ki Umar Vala Pota Kese Sehen Hoga🤦🏻‍♀️😂



#Ksbkbt2 — Dimpy (@cutie_dimpy) April 28, 2026

How the heck is he supposed to be Ansh’s son? 😭😭😭😭😭 He looks older than Karan who is supposed to be the “dad”. #ksbkbt2 pic.twitter.com/xghk4dnzJp — Shifali 🫦🌚 (@shifaaaliii) April 27, 2026

The new episodes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 air Monday to Sunday at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.