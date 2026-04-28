Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update: Karan Decides To Reveal Rio's Truth To Nandini

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update: Today’s episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Karan confessing to his mother that he had intended to tell her the truth about Rio once she recovered. However, she never got well, and he was forced to continue living a lie. Breaking down in tears, Karan expresses his guilt, saying he doesn’t know how he could have told Nandini that he was raising Ansh’s child. He believes it was fate that brought Rio into his life. Drawing a parallel, Karan adds that just as Tulsi raised him despite him being an illegitimate child, he is doing the same for Rio.

Tulsi is overwhelmed with emotion and apologises for ever thinking Karan was wrong. However, Karan consoles her, insisting she did nothing wrong. Tulsi continues to cry and seeks his forgiveness, after which Karan takes her back home.

Meanwhile, Rio and Niyati share a light-hearted moment. Rio lovingly reassures his mother that now that he is back, he won’t let her face any troubles. Upon learning that Karan plans to return to India, Rio decides to do the same so they can stay together.

Back at home, everyone grows concerned as Tulsi is late. She eventually arrives and makes an excuse about the car breaking down on the way. However, Mihir senses that something is amiss and urges her to tell him the truth. Tulsi takes Mihir aside and reveals a shocking secret, Ansh had another son apart from Eklavya, and that son is Rio.

As Tulsi shares the truth, Mihir urges her not to disclose it to the rest of the family. However, Tulsi insists that they cannot hide it for long and that Rio deserves his rightful share in the Virani household. Karan overhears the conversation and pleads with Tulsi not to reveal the truth, explaining how hard he has worked to keep it hidden all these years. Despite this, Tulsi convinces both Mihir and Karan that the truth will eventually come out, and it is better they tell Nandini themselves. Karan finally agrees, deciding to do so after returning from Niyati’s house the next morning.

The following day, when Karan visits Niyati’s house, he is left shocked to learn that Rio has decided to move back to India.