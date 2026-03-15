Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 March 15 Written Update: Tulsi Struggles To Accept Karan & Nandini's Decision To Separate

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Sunday, March 15), Nandini and Karan inform Mihir and Tulsi that they have decided to separate, though they clarify they are not planning to divorce. The revelation leaves both Mihir and Tulsi upset. They explain that Nandini will stay in India while Karan plans to move to the United States. Although they say the decision has already been made, Tulsi struggles to accept it.

Karan tells them that they had always been his role models, but that image shattered after their own divorce. Mihir wonders whether Karan and Nandini are only pretending to separate in an attempt to reunite him with Tulsi, but Tulsi disagrees, saying Samara would never participate in such a drama. Despite their confusion, Mihir and Tulsi agree that they must find a solution.

Meanwhile, Angad asks Vrinda if sending their children to a boarding school is the right decision. Vrinda says that keeping them away for a short while may be for the best, though she becomes emotional at the thought of missing them. She asks Angad to promise that they will visit the children every week. Unbeknownst to them, Pari overhears their conversation. Angad then asks Pari not to share this with anyone.

Tulsi later speaks to Mihir over the phone and expresses her wish that Gautam would attend Munni and Ritik’s sangeet ceremony the next day. She hopes that all the children will be together again. Soon, the Virani family gathers for the sangeet celebration, enjoying music and dancing together. During the event, Mihir tells Angad and Ritik that he knows he has hurt Tulsi, which is why she is upset with him, but adds that "Picture abhi baaki hai."

Before their performance, Munni and Ritik share a sweet and romantic moment. Karan also joins Nandini and Samara on the dance floor. Watching her parents dance together makes Samara emotional and happy.

Later, Nandini tells Karan that their cheerful behaviour is only an act for Samara’s sake and that they will eventually go their separate ways.

Tulsi sends a voice message to Gautam, requesting him to come for Munni and Ritik’s wedding. However, Mihir believes Gautam will not attend. Tulsi worries about how to convince him that the family still loves him. Mihir, however, says it would be unfair to Ritik if the mood of the celebration is ruined because of Gautam.

As Munni and Ritik dance to a romantic song, Ajay imagines himself dancing with Pari. Mihir then asks Tulsi to dance with him, but she initially refuses. After Samara and the rest of the family insist repeatedly, Tulsi finally agrees to join him on the dance floor.