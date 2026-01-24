Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gomzy AKA Gautam Virani Returns To Smriti Irani's Show As Ranvijay's Lawyer- Watch Promo

Gautam Virani |

Gautam Virani, played by Sumeet Sachdev, is making a comeback in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The new promo shows Gautam stepping into the court dressed as a lawyer. Titled "Zindagi Ki Adalat Mein Tulsi Akeli", the promo features him saying, "Mrs. Tulsi Virani, zindagi ke adalat mein aapka beta aapke khilaaf khada hai (sic)."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gautam Virani's Role

In the new season, Gautam returns as Ranvijay’s lawyer. The promo builds on nostalgia, reminding viewers of his earlier presence in the show. After Pari and Ranvijay’s divorce case is filed, Ranvijay hands over the responsibility of hiring a lawyer for him to Noina. She then brings Gautam on board to represent Ranvijay and fight the case against Pari.

Sumeet Sachdev, who originally played Gomzi in the first season, has fans excited about his return. One viewer commented, "Arey yeh toh Gautam hai Gaumzy." Another excited viewer wrote, "Ab aayega maja more interesting twist kya promo outstanding."

Recalling his connection with Kyunki’s lead actress, Smriti Irani, Sumeet shared, "There's an interesting story from our school days- back when we didn't know each other at all." He remembered that they were both part of their respective school choirs, which collaborated to perform the song 'We Are the World', marking the beginning of their acquaintance, as per TOI.

Sumeet is a well-known Indian television actor, celebrated for his versatile roles in both drama and reality shows. He rose to fame with his portrayal of Gomzi (Gautam Virani) in iconic Hindi TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Over the years, he has appeared in popular shows like Shubh Vivah, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, and Risshton Ki Dor. Later, he was also seen in dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 with his then-wife Tanisha Mukherjee.