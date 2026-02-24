Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 Thi Written Update, February 24: Mihir & Angad Reunite In Emotional Father-Son Moment

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 Thi Written Update, February 24 | Photo Via JioHotstar

The episode begins with Mihir realising that Akshay and Madhavi are Angad's children. He again questions Akshay about who his father is, to which the latter replies, 'Angad Virani,' leaving Mihir in shock. He is then taken back to the time when he questioned Vrinda about her family, to which she had said that her in-laws had not accepted her. He then realises that Vrinda was talking about him and breaks down, remembering all the times she helped him.

While leaving, Ranvijay sees Akshay and Madhavi, realising that they are Angad's children and that Vrinda is indeed the therapist trying to enter Shantiniketan. Mihir then enters and questions Ranvijay. Vrinda, who is seen wearing a face mask, is asked by Ranvijay to remove it. Mihir defends her, saying that she always removes her mask. Ranvijay adds that Mihir has never seen Vrinda's face. In anger, Mihir grabs Ranvijay by the neck, asking him to stay away from his 'bahu' Vrinda and his grandchildren- Akshay and Madhavi- leaving Vrinda in shock.

Mihir says he is aware that Vrinda is his daughter-in-law and Angad's wife, adding that the only outsider is Ranvijay. He warns him to stay away from them or he will not spare him.

Mihir then accepts his mistakes and seeks forgiveness from Vrinda, apologising to her. He reveals that he was not aware of the truth, but Akshay and Madhavi unknowingly revealed it. Mihir admits that instead of welcoming Goddess Lakshmi, he asked her to leave and asks Vrinda for another chance. He officially welcomes Vrinda and his grandchildren to Shantiniketan with an aarti and asks her to perform the rituals a bahu performs when entering her husband's home. He asks her to enter the house with full rights, creating an emotional moment.

Back at Angad's home, Mihir makes a surprising entry, leaving everyone in tears. Tulsi is surprised to see Mihir. He then asks Angad to forgive him and hugs him, making Tulsi emotional as she witnesses their reunion after years.

Later, Pari and Anantika meet. Pari feels heartbroken, thinking that her ex-husband Ajay and Anantika are together. Anantika reveals that Ajay is still in love with Pari, leaving her confused. Anantika adds that she is a lucky girl and tells Pari not to feel guilty about her past and to move on. She says life is giving her another chance with Ajay and that she should take it.

Mihir accepts that he made a huge mistake by not accepting Vrinda years ago and calls it his biggest mistake. Angad says he has wished every day that Mihir recognised and forgave Vrinda, and finally, that day has arrived.

Mihir admits he has made many mistakes. Looking at Tulsi, he says that while he cannot fix everything, he wishes to make amends with Vrinda and Angad. He asks Angad to come back to Shantiniketan with him, but Angad refuses. He says that back then it was different because Tulsi was there, but now things have changed. Since Tulsi is no longer there, the house will never feel the same. He adds that he cannot return to Shantiniketan and that where his mother Tulsi is, that place will always be his home.

Tulsi tries to convince Angad, but he refuses, saying he will not be happy without her, a statement Vrinda also agrees with.

Mihir asks Tulsi not to convince them anymore, saying she has earned the love she is receiving and deserves it all. Mihir then leaves.

Tulsi prays that in Shantiniketan, all the brothers, Angad, Rithik, Gautam, and Karan, will finally live together. Vrinda says that even if they unite, it will feel incomplete with her in the house. Tulsi reassures her that this will never happen.