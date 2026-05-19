'Kya Sach Mein Shadi Itni Jaruri Thi?': Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Patani Reacts To Twisha Sharma & Deepika Nagar's Dowry Death Case

Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Patani Reacts To Twisha Sharma & Deepika Nagar's Dowry Death Case |

Khushboo Patani, sister of actress Disha Patani, has joined the outrage over the recent alleged dowry-related deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar. After uploading a video, she took to her Instagram Stories to express her thoughts on the cases. She wrote, "Dahez ki aag mein jalti har beti ki khabar ek sawal chor jati hai, kya sach mein shaadi itni jaruri thi? (Every news of a daughter burning in the fire of dowry leaves behind one question, was marriage really so necessary?)"

Khushboo also shared several other posts on the issue. In one of them, she wrote, "Samaj bachpan se sikhata hai 'Ek umra ke baad shaadi kar lo...' 'Akeli ladki achi nahi lagti...' 'Log kya kahenge?'" She further added, "But no one taught us that living alone is also an art. Being happy with yourself is also a way of life (as translated)."

Khushboo Patani joined the outrage over the recent alleged dowry-related deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar |

She further claimed that, at times, parents of married women are equally responsible, just as much as abusive in-laws. "Aaj jitney zimmedar galat saas sasur hote hain, utni hi kayi baar chup rehne wale maa baap bhi hote hain," she wrote. Khushboo stated that many women often tell their parents they are unhappy at their in-laws' house, but are instead advised to "adjust" and told that such problems are common in marriages.

In another post, Khushboo wrote, "Have guts to live alone and say no to marriage if it is all about dowry. Take your right back in the legal battle. Marna nahi hain, Maarna hai!" She further added that daughters are not simply given away in marriage but are slowly sacrificed. She then wrote, "Dahej kam tha shayad, isliye har roz apmaan hui thi." Ending her note on a personal note, she added, "Your sister, born to be single," referring to herself.

Khushboo Patani is a former Indian Army officer who reportedly retired with the rank of Major. Apart from being a fitness coach and social media influencer, she often grabs attention for her outspoken opinions, fitness content and humanitarian work.