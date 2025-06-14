'Kya Hua Kal?': Reem Shaikh Slammed For Tone-Deaf Reaction To Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Netizens Call Her 'Ignorant' (VIDEO)

Television actress Reem Shaikh has come under fire on social media after a video of her interaction with paparazzi outside the sets of Laughter Chefs in Mumbai went viral. The actress was seen responding indifferently when asked about the recent Ahmedabad plane crash that has shaken the entire nation.

In the video which was shot on June 13, paparazzi can be heard asking Reem, "Ma'am kal ke baare mein kya bolenge (What would you like to say about yesterday)?". Reem, seemingly unaware, replied with a smile, "Kyu, kal kya hua tha? (Why, what happened yesterday)?", which took many by surprise, especially since she had earlier posted an Instagram story expressing concern about the crash.

When the photographers clarified they were referring to the Ahmedabad plane crash, Reem gave no further reaction and quietly walked away. The video sparked swift backlash online, with users calling the actress "ignorant" and "fake", pointing out the contradiction between her social media post and her real-life response.

Netizens react to Reem's video

Reacting to the clip of the actress, a social media user commented, "She try to act all cute. But she is not at all cute."

"Jackson Wang (K-Pop star) posted about the incident and here the Indian celebrities doesn't even want to talk about it," wrote another user.

"Celebrities are human and are expected to speak up and show basic empathy. Their job isn’t just about entertaining, the moment they have even the slightest influence on people they carry some level of responsibility," opined another person.

"Reem lost my respect," a disappointed fan commented under her video on Instagram.

As of now, Reem has not addressed the criticism or issued any clarification on the viral clip. However, a few hours after her video surfaced, she took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Being a sister of a flight attendant.. I can't imagine what the fellow crew members must be feeling right now. Prayers for all the departed souls and their families."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Reem is currently seen on the cooking based television show Laughter Chefs Season 2.

She is known for her roles in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.