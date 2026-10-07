Kunickaa Sadanand's Mother Kalyani Passes Away At 83 In Goa, Actress Pens Emotional Note: 'World Will Not Be The Same Without You'

Kunickaa Sadanand's Mother Kalyani Passes Away At 83 In Goa | Photo via Instagram

Actress and Bigg Boss 19 fame Kunickaa Sadanand is mourning the death of her mother, Kalyani Sadanand, who passed away at the age of 83. The actor shared an emotional tribute on social media, remembering her mother for the love, strength and confidence she gave her throughout her life.

Kunickaa took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of her mother. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Rest in peace mumma, the world will not be the same without you.”

In a longer note, Kunickaa thanked her mother for everything she had given her and wrote, “My Mumma, I love you, thank you for everything you hv given me, the love, the guidance, the confidence to dream and dare the world, the looks, the personality, the strength to endure what life bestows on me (sic).”

She further remembered Kalyani as a warm and lively person who left an impression on everyone she met. Kunickaa wrote, “My darling Empress Mrs Kalyani Sadanand, you will always be alive in the hearts of the ppl you touched, friends and family remember you as this fun-loving, joyful, friendly person, who always had something nice and witty to share. I’m sure you are happy to be united with your siblings and your loved ones. Rest in Peace my Mumma, you fulfilled all your responsibilities with utmost love and care, as a wife, a mother, sister, a grandmother, and all the other relationships in your life (sic).”

Kunickaa Sadanand’s Family And Bigg Boss Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Kunickaa’s son and actor Ayaan Lal also expressed his grief in the comments section. He wrote, “Miss you nani.”

Her Bigg Boss 19 co-stars Neelam Giri and Natalia also offered their condolences to the actor following her mother's demise.

Kalyani Sadanand’s last rites will take place in Goa, while the remaining rituals are scheduled to be held later in Mumbai.

About Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand has worked as an actor, singer, lawyer and producer and has been associated with the film and television industry for more than three decades. She began her acting career with television before making her Bollywood debut with the 1988 horror film Kabrastan.

Over the years, she appeared in several Hindi films, often portraying character and negative roles. Her film credits include Beta, Gumrah and Khiladi. She was also seen as Shanti, a close friend of Reema Lagoo’s character, in Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

On television, Kunickaa gained recognition with Swabhimaan, in which she played the mother of an 18-year-old. She later featured in shows including Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Akbar Birbal.