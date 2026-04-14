Kunal Kohli Says 'Nobody Supported' Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Reveals Top Directors Expected Film To Fail: 'It Doesn't Matter If...'

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli opened up about the skepticism that surrounded the blockbuster success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. According to the director, several prominent filmmakers in the industry believed the film would struggle at the box office after its opening weekend. However, the movie proved them wrong by gaining momentum from its first Monday.

In an interview with Screen, Kohli shared that the industry did not initially show much support for the film. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film opened strongly with Rs 102.55 crore nett. It went on to collect Rs 65 crore on its first Monday.

Opening up about the early reactions from industry insiders, Kohli said, "Even when the industry doesn't support a film, the film still works. Nobody supported Dhurandhar. The biggest directors I spoke to said, 'Monday ko baith jayegi.' Monday ko aur chal gayi (It will stop performing from Monday. But instead, it started working better from Monday)."

Kohli also pointed out a similar situation with Border 2, a period war drama directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol. Despite doubts within the industry, the film went on to perform strongly at the box office.

Sharing his view on the film’s success, Kohli said, "Nobody supported Border 2. People said second week mei thoda baith gayi. It's done Rs 300 crore plus. What are you saying! That's a blockbuster. End of discussion. It doesn't matter if the industry supports you or not."

The director also recalled facing similar skepticism during the release of his 2004 romantic comedy Hum Tum. Kohli revealed that producer Aditya Chopra had advised him not to attend the film’s preview show because industry insiders might not respond positively. "He could've called up Yash ji, Adi, or Saif, but he called me, the filmmaker. There are one or two out of 100 people like that, but thankfully there are those one or two," Kohli added with a laugh.

When asked whether support within the film industry is genuine, Kohli responded candidly. "There's very little scratch my back. Because if you let someone scratch your back, they’d probably stab you in the back," he said while laughing.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its successful theatrical run. The film has now entered its fourth week in cinemas, with a global gross collection of ₹1,718.62 crore and a domestic nett total of ₹1,088.62 crore, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.