Kumbh Mela Girl, Monalisa Bhosle, Files POCSO Case Against VHP Leader, Director Sanoj Mishra & Others; Shocking Allegations Surface

Kumbh Mela Girl, Monalisa Bhosle, Files POCSO Case Against VHP Leader, Director Sanoj Mishra & Others |

Monalisa Bhosle, widely known as the “Kumbh Mela girl,” has filed a complaint under the POCSO Act against four individuals, including a VHP leader, advocate Anil Vilayil, and film director Sanoj Mishra. The complaint has been registered at the Ernakulam Central Police Station.

As per PTI, the FIR under the POCSO Act was registered on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Monalisa has alleged that director Sanoj Mishra “misbehaved” with her during the shoot of The Diary of Manipur.

At a press conference in Kochi, Monalisa explained that the director "inappropriately touched her 10 times." As per TOI, Monalisa said, "When I told my family about it, they didn't support me."

Advocate Vilayil has been accused of defaming Monalisa on social media. She appeared before the court on Thursday, where her statement was recorded. Officials told the outlet that the case may be transferred to Madhya Pradesh Police, as the alleged incidents reportedly took place in that state.

The case is also linked to a separate marriage dispute, in which Monalisa’s family had earlier filed a complaint against her husband Farman, alleging she was a minor at the time of marriage. However, Monalisa has maintained that she is 18 years old.

Monalisa's marriage to Farman has also drawn controversy, with allegations linked to the broader “love jihad” narrative being raised by her family in earlier complaints. Her family had claimed that she was a minor at the time of marriage and alleged that she was misled into the relationship, prompting police complaints against Farman. However, Monalisa has consistently maintained that she is 18 years old and has defended her personal choices.

Monalisa's marriage to Farman has also drawn controversy, with allegations linked to the broader “love jihad” narrative being raised by her family in earlier complaints. Her family had claimed that she was a minor at the time of marriage and alleged that she was misled into the relationship, prompting police complaints against Farman. However, Monalisa has consistently maintained that she is 18 years old and has defended her personal choices

What Is POCSO Act?

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 is a special law in India enacted to safeguard children from sexual abuse, harassment, and exploitation. It defines a child as anyone below the age of 18 and provides a legal framework for reporting, investigating, and prosecuting offences of a sexual nature committed against minors. The Act is gender-neutral and ensures child-friendly procedures during investigation and trial, including in-camera proceedings and protection of the victim’s identity.