'Kuch Tameez Aur Tehzeeb Seekhiyay': Adnan Sami SLAMS Pranaam Services At Mumbai Airport T2, Calls Out Staff And BOT Reply

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Singer Adnan Sami has slammed Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2, accusing its staff of rude behaviour, negligence and unprofessional conduct during his recent travel experience. The singer took to social media to express his disappointment, revealing that this was the second time he had faced an unpleasant experience with the airport assistance service.

Adnan Sami Calls Out Mumbai Airport’s Pranaam Service For 'Negligence'

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Adnan pointed out that their Air India flight was delayed by five hours, a fact that Pranaam was aware of but communicated to them only after they had cleared the airport’s entrance security.

He added, "The female staff member assigned to us was completely rude! First, she was consistently on her mobile phone. When it was time to escort us from the lounge to the departure gate, she failed to show up. Instead she sent the porter."

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Adnan Sami Expresses Disappointment

The singer also claimed that the staff member was unaware of how to help them navigate the crowded gate and fast-track them through the First and Business Class section, which he said was empty.

"This is the 2nd time Pranaam has misbehaved. You charge for these services and have a monopolistic attitude which is extremely arrogant, infinitely annoying & egregiously disrespectful," he added.

Adnan Sami Slams Mumbai Airport T2 Staff For Rude Behaviour

Reacting to the ‘bot’ response from Mumbai Airport, Adnan called it “annoying” and said that receiving a standard, patronising reply to a complaint only added insult to injury. He further criticised the chatbot for addressing clients informally, questioning whether they were on a first-name basis.

“Also, if you lack the manners, then at least program some manners into your BOTS how to address clients formally – We’re on first-name basis? Really?? If you can use a computer to reply me, then use it to figure out when I was flying too! Laziness personified! ‘Kuch Tameez aur Tehzeeb seekhiyay..Hadd hai!!’” wrote Sami.

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Adnan Sami is best known for popular songs such as Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Lift Karadey, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Aye Udi Udi Udi, and Ishq Tamasha among several others.