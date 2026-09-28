Adnan Sami REACTS To Kullu's 'Pakistani Spy Who Thinks He Is Indian' Joke On Latent: 'Pehle Mujhse Rights Lo…'

Adnan Sami REACTS To Kullu’s Joke | Photos via Instagram

Singer Adnan Sami reacted to a viral moment from the latest episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 . Sami found himself at the centre of a joke made by comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, popularly known as Kullu, during a conversation with actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann appeared on the show as a panelist alongside Kullu, comedian Rajat Sood and mentalist Suhani Shah. The actor was also on the show to promote his upcoming film Udta Teer.

During the episode, Samay asked Ayushmann about Udta Teer and its storyline. Explaining the film, the actor said, "It's India's first patriotic comedy. It's also a spy comedy. Isme main ek Pakistani spy hoon jo India mein aata hai, uski yaddasht chali jaati hai aur woh sochta hai ki woh Indian hai. Usko desh bhakti toh yaad hai, lekin desh kaunsa hai bhul jaata hai."

Kullu immediately responded, "Woh Adnan Sami hai."

The remark had the panelists and audience laughing, and videos of the moment soon began circulating on social media. Kullu later shared it on Instagram, where Adnan Sami also joined in on the joke.

Reacting to the clip in the comments, Sami wrote, "Pehle mujhse 'rights' lo aur phir film banao."

Sami’s comment refers to his own well-known journey from Pakistan to India. The Tera Chehra singer, who previously held Pakistani citizenship, moved to India in 2001. After building a successful career in the country, he surrendered his Pakistani passport and became an Indian citizen in 2016. He had previously revealed that his application for Indian citizenship was rejected twice before it was eventually approved.

India’s Got Latent Season 2

The second season of India’s Got Latent has featured comedians, actors and other well-known personalities across its episodes and bonus content.

Among the celebrities who have appeared on the show this season are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Chhabra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sharvari.

Ayushmann's upcoming films

Ayushmann is currently preparing for the release of two films. He will next be seen in Udta Teer, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film marks another collaboration between the two actors following Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Udta Teer is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Ayushmann will also headline Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya alongside Sharvari. The film’s title track was released earlier this month, while the movie is slated for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026.