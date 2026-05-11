'Kuch Ghatiya Log...': Splitsvilla 16 Contestant Mohit Magotra To File Defamation Case Against Anuska Ghosh Over Remark On His Sexuality

Mohit slams Anuska, plans defamation case | Photo Via Instagram

Splitsvilla 16 contestants Mohit Magotra and Anuska Ghosh, who were once paired together on the reality show, are no longer together after their eviction. Their fallout recently grabbed attention after Anuska made a controversial statement about Mohit's sexuality during a podcast, saying, "Mujhe wo banda samajh hi nahi aaya ki usko ladka chahiye ya ladki." Days later, Mohit finally broke his silence on the matter, strongly reacting to Anuska's remarks and confirming that he will be taking legal action against her.

Mohit Magotra To File Defamation Case Against Anuska Ghosh

Speaking to Film Window, Mohit said he was deeply hurt by Anuska's statement and clarified that he is very secure about his sexuality. Reacting to the controversy, Mohit said, "Lekin kuch ghatiya log hai woh nahi suderenge, mein kheecha mein khud kar apne aap ko ganda nahi karna chahunga. It's a legal process... Jab mein apne pe aata hoon toh I am an extremist. She said really bad things about me, toh woh brand collaborations zyada karenge toh I am pretty sure paise dene honge court ko, aur jab mein sahi sabeet ho jaunga toh mujhe bhi."

Mohit further stated that he does not want to justify himself, but added that silence is often mistaken for weakness. Slamming the ongoing controversy, Mohit claimed that people make such statements for views, engagement, and more reality show offers. Taking a direct dig at Anuska, he said that since she is now out of Splitsvilla, she probably needs drama to stay relevant.

"Ghatiya insaan se aap ghatiyaa cheezein hi accept karte ho. Yeh toh kuch nahi hai, isse zyada ghatiya cheezein woh kar sakti hai," he added.

The grand finale of Splitsvilla X6 is around the corner and this time viewers will be able to directly influence the finale outcome through a voting feature called “Pyaar Ka Power.” The latest twist marks a major shift in the show’s format, with audience participation set to play a crucial role in deciding the winning couple.

The finale episode will air on May 16.