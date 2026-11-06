'Kuch Artists Views Ke Liye...': Daler Mehndi's Son Hits Back At Abhijeet Bhattacharya Over Lip-Syncing Jibe Amid Uttarakhand Row—VIDEO

Daler Mehndi's Son Gurdeep Slams Abhijeet Bhattacharya | Instagram

Singer Daler Mehndi’s son, Gurdeep Mehndi, has come out in his father's defense following Abhijeet Bhattacharya's recent comments about lip-syncing during live performances. A video from Gurdeep’s recent performance in Mumbai has gone viral, in which he addressed the controversy and shared his views on the matter.

The exchange comes shortly after the controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi’s performance in Uttarakhand. Abhijeet had weighed in on the issue, supporting Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal amid the row.

Daler Mehndi's Son Gurdeep Slams Abhijeet Bhattacharya

During his recent performance, Gurdeep took a dig at Abhijeet while asserting that the Mehndi family never lip-syncs.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, he addressed the audience and said, "Kuch artists aise bhi hote hain jo chand views ke liye kuch bhi aur bhi bol dete hain. The way Abhijeet spoke recently, usse mujhe umeed nahi thi ki woh aisa kuch bolenge. Aur woh bhi itne legendary singer ke liye. Brother, I will send you the footage from that day. Woh jo gaa rahe the, live hi gaa rahe the, lip-sync nahi kar rahe the."

Check out the video:

'Be Polite': Daler Mehndi's Son Gurdeep Tells Abhijeet

He further added, "Bura time, accha time kisi ka bhi aa sakta hai, brother. Baaki, be polite. Main aapki galatfehmi jaldi door karunga footage dete hue."

Daler Mehndi Uttarakhand Controversy

The Daler Mehndi-Subodh Uniyal controversy has taken a fresh turn after the Uttarakhand minister reportedly stated that he would rather resign than apologise to the singer. His remarks came after Mika Singh demanded an apology from the minister over his alleged behaviour at a musical event.

Interestingly, Mika’s team had earlier claimed that Uniyal had apologised to Daler Mehndi over a phone call, adding another twist to the ongoing controversy.