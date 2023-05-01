 Krushna Abhishek REVEALS rejecting Sajid Khan's film offer due to THIS reason
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
article-image

Krushna Abhishek's triumphant return to The Kapil Sharma Show has sent fans into a frenzy with his impeccable comic timing.

After a brief hiatus due to contract issues, the actor has resumed his role as Sapna and has been well received by viewers. However, this resurgence came at the expense of a Sajid Khan film that he was recently offered.

Here's what the comedian said

Krushna Abhishek told the Times of India that he had to give up the coveted opportunity due to his hectic work schedule on TKSS. "There are some problems like a yearly agreement with channel and busy schedule. Sajid Khan had approached me for a film he is currently shooting, but I had to say NO because of my dates. You can ask him too, it didn’t work out else I would have loved to work with him,” he lamented.

He is now committed to TKSS

The Kapil Sharma Show has been a beloved staple of Indian television since its inception, with its fourth season currently airing on Sony TV every weekend at 9:30 pm.

The show features a talented ensemble cast consisting of Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh.

Krushna Abhishek's commitment to TKSS is a testament to his loyalty to the show and his dedication to making audiences laugh.

Though he had to forego the chance to work with Sajid Khan, his presence on TKSS has undoubtedly brought joy to millions of fans across the country.

