Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, announced a sequel to his 2008 film Deshdrohi, nearly 18 years after the original hit the screens. However, the announcement raised questions about the film's cast, as a poster shared by him features pictures of actors Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Deepak Dobriyal.

While the poster created curiosity among fans, Deepak Dobriyal recently denied being associated with the project. The actor clarified that the announcement was not true.

KRK Announces Deshdrohi 2 With Star-Studded Poster

On Wednesday (November 18), KRK took to Instagram to share a poster announcing Deshdrohi 2. It featured images of Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Deepak Dobriyal, suggesting that the actors could be part of the upcoming film.

However, KRK did not tag any of the three actors or mention their names in the caption. Announcing the sequel, he wrote, “Get ready. Deshdrohi2 is coming soon.”

Deepak Dobriyal Denies Being Part of Deshdrohi 2

Reacting to the announcement, Deepak Dobriyal clarified that he was not involved in the project. Speaking to HT City, the actor dismissed the speculation and said, “It's not true. At least 15 people I know have sent me the same (post).”

KRK Had Announced Deshdrohi 2 Earlier in 2022

Interestingly, this is not the first time KRK has spoken about making a sequel to Deshdrohi. In 2022, he had shared a poster of the proposed film on social media and indicated that production would begin soon.

At the time, he wrote, “Shooting is going to start soon!” However, that announcement did not feature any prominent actors, and there was no significant update about the project afterwards.

A Look at KRK's Acting Career

Before becoming known for his controversial film reviews and outspoken opinions on celebrities, KRK tried his hand at acting. He made his debut as a lead actor with the 2008 film Deshdrohi, which has since gained popularity on social media through memes and online discussions.

He also appeared in Mohit Suri's 2014 romantic thriller Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

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