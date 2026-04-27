'Crying For Publicity': KRK Mocks Aamir Khan's Emotional Moment At Son Junaid Khan's Ek Din Event

KRK Targets Aamir Khan Over Viral Emotional Video | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Kamal R Khan, popularly known as KRK and known for his controversial remarks, has taken a dig at Aamir Khan after a viral video from Junaid Khan's upcoming film Ek Din event, held on Sunday (April 26), surfaced online showing him breaking down in tears during the event. KRK called it a 'publicity' and compared it to Aamir's 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, alleging that the actor had indulged in similar 'drama' during its release.

KRK Targets Aamir Khan Over Viral Emotional Video

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, KRK wrote, "If you do remember Amir Khan’s drama for his Waahiyat film #LaalSinghChadha. He was crying in each show of that film to get little publicity. And the film was a disaster. Now same drama he is doing for his son's film #EkDin. He has already watched the film more than 50 times and still, he was crying in the show for publicity. Even Actress Sai was asking him:- Why are you crying for such a Wahiyat film?"

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In another tweet, KRK stated that Aamir Khan is 'brain dead' when it comes to filmmaking, claiming that the actor’s six films as a 'creative genius' were a 'disaster.'

He wrote, "Amir Khan’s last 6 disaster films as a creative genius! #TOH #LSC #KoiJaaneNa #SecretSuperstar #SZP #Loveyappa! Amir’s last hit film was #Dangal in 2016. Means he hasn’t given a hit in last 10 years. It means he is a brain dead about film making."

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KRK also stated that Ek Din is an official remake of the English film One Day, but it is originally based on a Thai film. He further alleged that the film is a frame-to-frame and scene-to-scene copy, and accused Aamir of relying heavily on foreign film adaptations for his Hindi projects. KRK also remarked that despite this, Aamir calls himself a “genius filmmaker,” adding that he should instead refer to himself as a “copy master.”

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Meanwhile, Ek Din is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 1, 2026