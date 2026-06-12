Kriti Sanon Earns Over 100% Return After Selling Four Mumbai Apartments For ₹8.9 Crore

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, her sister Nupur Sanon and their mother Geeta Sanon sold four residential apartments in Mumbai's Andheri West for a combined Rs 8.9 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards through the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra.

All four transactions were registered in April 2026 and involve apartments located in Raheja Classique, a residential project in one of Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Of the four properties sold, two larger apartments were transacted for Rs 3.23 crore each. According to registration documents, both units have a built-up area of 60.78 sq m (654.23 sq ft) and a carpet area of 50.63 sq m (545 sq ft). Each apartment also comes with one dedicated car parking space. The transactions attracted a stamp duty of Rs 19.41 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000 each.

The other two apartments were sold for Rs 1.21 crore each. These units have a built-up area of 22.86 sq m (246.06 sq ft) and a carpet area of 19.05 sq m (205 sq ft). Both transactions involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 7.29 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000 per unit.

The sale has also resulted in a significant appreciation in the value of the family's real estate investment over the years.

According to the documents, Geeta Sanon had purchased two of the apartments in July 2013 for a combined Rs 1.40 crore. Kriti and Nupur later acquired the remaining two units in June 2017 for a combined Rs 2.90 crore.

This means the Sanon family's total investment in the four apartments stood at around Rs 4.31 crore. With the properties now sold for a total of Rs 8.9 crore, the family has recorded an appreciation of approximately Rs 4.6 crore.

The figures indicate a capital gain of nearly 107 per cent over a holding period ranging between nine and thirteen years.

Located in Mumbai's western suburbs, Andheri West remains one of the city's most preferred residential markets. The area enjoys strong connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, suburban railway network and Mumbai Metro. Its proximity to major commercial hubs such as SEEPZ, MIDC, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Film City continues to make it a popular choice among professionals and members of the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.