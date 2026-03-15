Kriti Kharbanda Recalls Unique Proposal By Pulkit Samrat On 2nd Wedding Anniversary: 'He Never Asked, Just Said You Will Marry Me'

Kriti Kharbanda shares her love story with Pulkit Samrat | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrate their second wedding anniversary on March 15. The duo, who began dating in 2019, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2024 at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana. Marking the occasion, Kriti took to Instagram to share glimpses of their love story, from their proposal and wedding to their first fight and other special moments.

Kriti Kharbanda Drops Romantic Proposal Photo With Pulkit Samrat

On Sunday, the actress shared an unseen romantic photo from the time Pulkit proposed to her, where he was seen going down on one knee, popping the question and putting a ring on Kriti's finger amid a beautiful setup. She also recalled his unique proposal, revealing that he never really asked but instead confidently said that she would marry him.

She wrote, "He never popped the question, it was always a statement. He never said 'will you marry me?' Instead he said, 'You will marry me' — I guess, deep down, we always knew :)"

Check it out:

Kriti Kharbanda Shares Special Gift By Pulkit Samrat

Another photo showed her dressed as a bride with mehendi on her hands, warmly hugging Pulkit. She shared that as a new bride she was showered with love and gifts, but the most special one came from Pulkit, a charm bracelet made from pieces of jewellery belonging to the women of his family, including his mother, nani, dadi and sisters. She called it the most meaningful gift she has ever received, as it carried a piece of their family legacy.

Kriti further gave a glimpse into her first fight with Pulkit, sharing that they made up in record time. Other photos in the album captured their special moments, including their favourite date, friends celebrating them before their wedding, and a still from the shoot of their movie Pagalpanti. In the final photo, Kriti was adorably pulling Pulkit’s cheeks, saying, "He’s so cute! Just look at him!"

Meanwhile, Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira in 2014. Shweta is known to share a close bond with Salman Khan, who refers to her as his Rakhi sister.