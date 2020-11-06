Kriti Kharbanda down with malaria

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Kharbanda on Friday said she is recovering after being diagnosed with malaria. The 29-year-old actor took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie, saying she is "doing better" and looking forward to get back to work. "Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world it's just visiting, not here to stay because I need to get back to work.

"To all those who are worried about me, I'm doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow. I feel a little s****y from time to time, but that's okay," Kharbanda wrote.