'I love being home': Kriti Kharbanda opens up about her lockdown experience

The coronavirus-induced lockdown brought the whole world to a standstill and confined people to the four walls of their homes. While at first it did seem like a fun vacay, but a few days into the lockdown, it started taking a toll on mental health of many. Bollywood celebs were no different either.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda, who too was in isolation, says being a recluse, she had no qualms about being confined to her home. “I love being home. When I'm not shooting, I don’t like to go out. The idea of being home is being in your own space and enjoying it; spending time with yourself and family. We meet many people during our working hours. So it’s very important to find time for yourself. I get this from my mother, who even now spends all her time in the house. I have been brought up in the same atmosphere and culture. I have the habit of being at home, which came in handy during the lockdown,” Kriti says.

While it might have been easy for Kriti to adjust to the lockdown, it definitely was difficult to stay away from family and the film set. Ask her what she missed the most during that period she quickly adds, “Family and film sets! I kept waiting to go to the sets. I will soon start shooting for the first time during the pandemic, which is going to be scary and difficult. But, recently when I took a flight to Delhi, it made me realise we need to move. We need to make sure our surroundings are clean and learn to protect oneself.”

Kriti will soon begin filming for a movie titled '14 Phere' from November. “This whole year, I missed being in front of the camera and can’t control my emotions going on the sets of '14 Phere'," she says. “I am in Delhi for a personal work and was in quarantine because of that. I enjoy being quarantined because sitting at home we were promoting our film, 'Taish'. I can do two things at a time. The lockdown has made me self-sufficient,” Kriti adds.

Kriti, who is currently promoting her upcoming digital release 'Taish', had a working birthday (October 29). But, the actor considers working birthdays a bonanza. “Working birthdays are really a bonanza for me. I am promoting 'Taish' on my birthday. I enjoy working during birthdays and being on the set — I am wearing a fancy dress and everybody is wishing me...it reminds me of my school days. I have never had a party on my birthday, but I love spending time with my near and dear ones. I hope 'Taish' brings success to the entire team.”

While Kriti, who is in promo mode for 'Taish' and will soon begin shooting for '14 Phere' from November, has a couple of films in her kitty. Ask her about them and she says, “I have a couple of films which have not yet been announced. And, I will sign something by the first week of December.”

Kriti might not be willing to give more details on her future, yet-to-be-announced projects, but she is more than happy to speak about '14 Phere' which also stars Vikrant Massey. Speaking about the unusual title she says, “We have seven phere. But here there are 14. To put it in a nut-shell, it has a social message and we trying to show that marriage does not happen between two individuals, it also happens between two families. It not easy for two families to adjust. During the pandemic, we completed the reading of the script together. We worked on the characters; songs and dance rehearsals were also done. I am now waiting to meet all of them outside my house.”