Krishti Durga Pujo Honours Legendary Filmmaker Satyajit Ray With Cinema-Themed Pandal | Manoj Ramakrishnan

Mumbai: A tribute to the cinematic classics of Satyajit Ray, one of India’s greatest filmmakers, is the theme of the Krishti Durga Pujo pandal in Lokhandwala, Kandivali.

Titled The World of Ray: A Tribute to Satyajit Ray, the installation invites visitors to immerse themselves in films that have shaped Indian cinema, including Pather Panchali, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Apur Sansar, Aranyer Din Ratri, Charulata, Aparajito and Nayak.

One of the evocative visuals recreates the iconic scene from Pather Panchali in which two children run through fields of white kash flowers as they watch a train pass. The scene forms part of the experience for devotees visiting the pandal to worship Maa Durga.

Celebrating Bengal's cinematic heritage

In its 22nd year, Krishti, a Bengali association that describes its Pujo as ghorowa, or homely, has chosen the theme to celebrate Bengal’s rich cultural heritage.

“By celebrating Satyajit Ray, the pandal honours a polymath who gave modern Bengali identity a universal artistic voice, bridging Bengal’s rich literary heritage and global cinema. It grounds the spiritual triumph of Durga Puja in Ray’s enduring humanism, passing on a legacy of creative imagination, intellectual curiosity and cultural pride to future generations,” said Devneeta Law Bhusan, secretary of Krishti Durgotsav.

The Maa Durga idol is adorned with daaker saaj, a traditional form of decoration featuring delicate silver foil work. Historically associated with Bengal’s aristocratic bonedi pujas, the ornate embellishments lend the Goddess an appearance of grace and devotional purity.

Festivities feature films and music

The festivities began on Thursday evening with a Durga Yatra, a procession from Lokhandwala School to the pandal. Women dressed in traditional attire formed part of the colourful tableau.

Friday’s programme will feature a panel discussion on Ray’s films, along with readings, screenings and discussions. The day will also include a performance by Surojit O Bondhura, a folk-fusion band from Kolkata.

Ray’s influence extends to the bhog menu, which includes dishes such as luchi, begun bhaja, aloo dum, khichuri and cholar dal, alongside a range of traditional Bengali delicacies and sweets.

Sparsh initiative supports community welfare

Beyond the festivities, Krishti’s Sparsh initiative focuses on women’s empowerment and community welfare. Its sewing project supports 12 underprivileged girls through a Maharashtra government-certified sewing course, providing sewing machines upon completion.

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Sparsh organises eye camps offering vision screening and free spectacles to underserved residents.

Another initiative supports the Jhargram Football Academy by providing nutritional assistance to young players to promote their health and athletic development.

Food and shopping stalls

The Pujo venue will also host food stalls, including Maa Durga and Chowringhee Café, as well as shopping stalls selling saris, apparel and jewellery.

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