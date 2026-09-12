Krishnaavataram Part 2 Likely To Release In 2028

The makers of Krishnavataram are developing the next chapters while planning a wider theatrical and devotional expansion of the franchise | File Photo

Indian cinema is currently under a devotional incantation. Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh is rewriting box-office rules. Rising like a phoenix in the fourth week of its release, this devotional, biographical drama based on the life and teachings of the saint Neem Karoli Baba is enjoying its moment in the sun.

It has also given an impetus to several filmmakers to continue in the mythological and devotional vein. With collections now heading in the direction of the Rs 200 crore mark, Hanuman Ansh is about to make film history in a certain genre.

If Hanuman Rocked, Krishna Too Will Rule

Taking a cue from this mammoth devotional hit, the makers of Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), directed by Hardik Gajjar, which released in theatres on May 7 to a tepid response, are now pulling out all stops to add momentum to their Krishna-franchise dream.

The First Part Will Be Re-Released

According to a leading trade portal, the first part, which had Siddharth Gupta (Krishna), Sushmita Bhat (Radha), Nivaashiyni Krishnan (Rukmini) and Sanskruti Jayana (Satyabhama), collected around Rs 37 crore in Hindi domestically.

However, the filmmakers, Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant, have vowed to consciously and continuously keep Krishna (one of the biggest Gods in the world) alive in their films, on stage shows, through theme parks, discourses and other such avenues. Going forward, their films will have versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and even English.

Just before Part 1 released, Kurup had said, “For me, Krishna is a way of life. He’s not just God; he’s my very existence. My partner, Shobha, and I feel we were ‘chosen’ to spread his message. And, make films on him.”

Now The Quest Continues

Shobha informed us that Parts 2 & 3 of Krishnavataram are being written simultaneously. If all goes according to plan, Part 2 will hit theatres in 2028 because these films have heavy-duty, meticulous, time-consuming VFX.

Kurup informed that in October this year, the first part will also be dubbed and released in English overseas. And, the Hindi version will be re-released during Navratri in cinemas along with other dubbed Indian-language versions.

“We have made a conscious decision to hold onto the OTT/satellite rights,” he informed, fully optimistic that the first part will find favour in cinemas once more.

Also Watch:

Other Verticals Are Also Being Studied

Also, there are grandiose plans to launch theme parks, religious discourses and stage shows. Kurup said, “Krishna is a God the world knows about. Even my 16-year-old daughter loves him. And, she is proud of the fact that I have chosen to make films based on him. If Gen Z says this, I can tell you, we have penetrated deep. But wait, we are not stopping. I’m sure there is so much more we can/will do.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/