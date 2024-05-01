Krishna Mohini’s Debattama Saha Speaks Of Battling Tough Mental Health: ‘I Came Out Of It By Myself’

Debattama Saha, who is all set to make a comeback on television with Colors TV's show 'Krishna Mohini,' got in an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal and spoke about battling with mental health issues, her previous show 'Mithai' not working and more.

When the actress announced her show 'Krishna Mohini,' she had revealed going through a rough phase and not speaking about it to anyone. We spoke to Debattama on the same and asked her if that phase affected her personal life too. Replying to the same, the actress said, ''Somewhere, it does affect your professional life when you are in that phase where you do not even wish to start working, I mean you have to take care of your mental health, that is a very big thing. Your health comes first. I did that for myself, it took some time, but I overcame it. I do not wish to get into the process of overcoming it.''

Speaking about who was her 'saarthi' in her difficult times, the Krishna Mohini actress said, ''My mom wanted to be a part of my journey, but you know, when you are in that zone, you do not feel like entertaining anyone. You dont even need anyone's help. You just feel like locking the door and staying alone, you want to keep things to yourself. I came out of that phase by myself.''

Sharing a tip to overcome the mental hurdle, the actress said, ''Meditate. I did that. Because when you meditate, you cry loudly, I did, so. It might not help you always but you might seek help. Go outside, seek the help of a counselor if that is neccesary.''

Shedding light on the never ending process of battling with one's deteriorating mental health, the actress says, ''It is a never ending process, you have to keep going through situations and that is how you grow stronger and more mature in your life.''

When asked about her last show 'Mithai' not doing well after giving a hit show like 'Shaurya Aur Suhani,' the actress says, ''Expectations ki agar baat kare, I think I have always been clear about this one thing and that is I do not expect. A lot of people, during my previous show too made an assumption about how things could unfold, but I did nothing of that sort. What I did was what I was told. So, yes, that's about it.''

Debattama, known for her stint in Star Plus' show 'Shaurya aur anokhi ki kahani,' will be seen essaying the character of Krishna, opposite Fahmaan Khan in her upcoming show 'Krishna Mohini.' The show promises to speak about a sensitive societal norm, however, not much is revealed about the plot yet.