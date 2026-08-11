Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Tej & Ritika Nayak's Horror-Comedy Sees 56.7% Drop, Collects ₹2.10 Crore

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak-starrer Korean Kanakaraju, released on August 7, witnessed a significant drop in its box-office collections on Day 4, its first Monday after release.

Korean Kanakaraju Story

The film follows Kanakaraju, played by Varun Tej, a happy-go-lucky youngster from a village in Anantapur who falls in love with a woman, played by Ritika Nayak, who works at the Kia manufacturing plant in Penukonda. His ordinary life takes an unexpected turn after an encounter with his arch-nemesis leaves him possessed by the spirit of a Korean man who dies in a freak accident.

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy witnessed a significant drop in its first Monday collections. The film collected a net Rs 2.10 crore in India on Day 4 across 1,732 shows, registering a 56.7% decline from its Day 3 net collection of Rs 4.85 crore.

Despite the sharp drop, Korean Kanakaraju has maintained a steady pace during its opening days. The film’s total India net collection currently stands at Rs 15.30 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 17.60 crore.

The horror-comedy also recorded Rs 40 lakh from overseas markets on Day 4. Its total overseas gross collection now stands at Rs 4.40 crore. Combining its domestic and international earnings, the film has reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 21.99 crore so far.

Budget

Korean Kanakaraju has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 38 crore.

While the film has crossed the halfway mark of its reported budget in India net collections and is inching closer to Rs 22 crore worldwide, it will need to maintain stronger collections during the weekdays to improve its theatrical prospects. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can sustain its momentum and move closer to the breakeven point.