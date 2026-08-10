Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Tej & Ritika Nayak's Film Sees 16.9% Growth, Collects ₹19.18 Crore Worldwide

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak-starrer Korean Kanakaraju witnessed a healthy jump in its box-office collections on Day 3. The film follows Kanakaraju, played by Varun Tej, a happy-go-lucky youngster from a village in Anantapur who falls in love with a woman, played by Ritika Nayak, who works at the Kia manufacturing plant in Penukonda. His ordinary life takes an unexpected turn after an encounter with his arch-nemesis leaves him possessed by the spirit of a Korean man who dies in a freak accident.

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 3

The film recorded a net collection of Rs 4.85 crore in India on its first Sunday across 1,842 shows, registering a 16.9% growth compared with its Day 2 collection of Rs 4.15 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Korean Kanakaraju's total India net collection has reached Rs 13.20 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 15.18 crore after three days.

The film also continued to contribute from overseas markets. It collected approximately Rs 1 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 4 crore. As a result, Korean Kanakaraju has now recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 19.18 crore.

Day 3 Overall Occupancy

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 50.94% on Sunday. Morning shows registered 28.67% occupancy, which increased to 54.67% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 62% occupancy, while the night shows stood at 52.17%.

Korean Kanakaraju Budget

Korean Kanakaraju has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 38 crore. Against this reported production cost, the Day 3 performance can be considered encouraging but not yet enough to call the film a success.

The film will need to hold well on weekdays and continue adding to its collections to move closer to recovering its reported budget.